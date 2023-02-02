LIVE: Alex Murdaugh Double Murder Trial — Day 7

Jurors returned to the courthouse Thursday morning as prosecutors continued to present their case against Alex Murdaugh over the brutal shooting murders of his wife and son in early June 2021.

The 54-year-old disgraced legal scion – disbarred as the murder allegations and myriad alleged financial improprieties came to light – is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and their youngest son Paul Murdaugh, 22.

On Wednesday jurors heard from two witnesses that were “100%” sure the voice they heard from the video taken on Paul Murdaugh’s phone was his father. The evidence is crucial to prosecutors attempting to place Murdaugh at the scene on the night of the murders.

This is the best way to listen to the voices – the in-court playing distorts the sound a bit. This is the raw video file. I think it’s very clear there are two male voices plus 1 female. #AlexMurdaugh https://t.co/uz9WoKUZA4 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) February 1, 2023

