Actress Ellen Barkin Testifies Johnny Depp Once Threw a Wine Bottle Towards Her, Clarifies Relationship Was ‘Sexual,’ Not ‘Romantic’

Undermining Johnny Depp’s longtime claim that no other woman besides Amber Heard ever accused him of abuse, actress Ellen Barkin testified in a deposition played in court on Thursday that the Pirates of the Caribbean star tossed a wine bottle in her direction.

“It was a toss, a throw,” Barkin asserted.

Barkin first made that allegation against Depp in 1998, when they both co-starred in the cult classic Fear and Loathing in Los Vegas. The movie was adapted from a book by Depp’s close friend and counterculture icon, the late Hunter S. Thompson, who was known for his frank depictions of drug and alcohol use.

Several witnesses noted Depp’s reputation for frequently indulging in both.

“He’s drunk all the—most, a lot of the time,” Barkin said, adding that he also used hallucinogenics, cocaine, and marijuana.

Barkin said that they started off as friends, and after Amber Heard’s attorney asked about their “romantic” relationship, Barkin hastened to correct her.

“Can we change that to sexual? Just sexual?” Barkin asked. “Thank you.”

Depp has claimed in the past that Barkin holds a grudge because she had wanted a “proper relationship,” and he didn’t.

But Barkin testified that Depp acted possessive toward her.

“He’s just a jealous man, controlling,” she claimed, quoting him peppering her with questions like “Where are you going?” and “Who are you going with?”

She said that she had a scratch on her back once, and Depp accused her of getting it while having sex with another man.

The prerecorded deposition was meant to bolster Heard’s case in Depp’s defamation lawsuit accusing the Aquaman actress of falsely describing herself as a domestic abuse survivor in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Heard filed a countersuit claiming that Depp smeared her by having his attorney Adam Waldman characterize her abuse claims as “fake” and a hoax.”

This is a developing story.

(Screenshot via the Law&Crime Network)

