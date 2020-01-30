Tulsi Gabbard’s Lawyer: Hillary Clinton ‘So Intimidated’ She Refuses to Be Served Lawsuit

What lawsuit?

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s (D) secret service agents and attorney David Kendall have refused service of 2020 presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s (D-Hawaii) defamation lawsuit, according to Gabbard’s lawyer.

Gabbard attorney Brian Dunne said on Wednesday that he found it “rather unbelievable that Hillary Clinton is so intimidated by Tulsi Gabbard that she won’t accept service of process.”

“But I guess here we are,” he told the New York Post.

As you may know by now, Gabbard was not pleased that Clinton called her a “Russian asset.” The controversy goes back to Oct. 2019, when Clinton said “I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody”–Gabbard–“who’s currently in the Democratic primary and they’re grooming her to be the third-party candidate.”

“She’s the favorite of the Russians,” Clinton continued. “They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far and that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up because she’s also a Russian asset.”

Gabbard responded by calling Clinton the “queen of warmongers.” Weeks later, Gabbard’s lawyers demanded a retraction. They never got one, so they filed a lawsuit. Apparently, they haven’t been very successful since then.

Gabbard claims that Clinton’s “baseless conspiracy-mongering” and defamatory statements “immediately harmed” her campaign–because millions of people now believe she’s a Russian asset.

“Scientifically conducted opinion surveys have shown that Clinton’s false, malicious statements about Tulsi were accepted as true by millions of Americans, including large numbers of voters in battleground Presidential primary states,” the lawsuit said. “In short, Clinton got exactly what she wanted by lying about Tulsi—she harmed her political and personal rival’s reputation and ongoing Presidential campaign, and started a damaging whisper campaign based on baseless, but vicious, untruths.”

Read the lawsuit below.

Gabbard complaint by Law&Crime on Scribd

[Image via Alex Wong/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images]