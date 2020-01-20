Featured Posts

Alan Dershowitz in 1999: If I Were in Charge of Defending Bill Clinton, I’d Say Fire Dershowitz

by | 6:21 pm, January 20th, 2020

In recent days, there hasn’t been any shortage of two-decade-old videos of key players in impeachments then and now talking about the “issues.” Whether these videos related to Ken Starr and Brett Kavanaugh, Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), or Donald Trump well before he was president, these videos have been eye-opening for self-explanatory reasons. You can add this video below of Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz to the mix.

Dershowitz, putting on his criminal defense attorney hat for a CNN appearance in 1999, was asked how he would approach defending Bill Clinton in the Senate. His answer? “The first thing I would is say, ‘Fire Dershowitz.’ We don’t want to get involved with people saying, ‘O.J.’s lawyer is representing the president.'”

Speaking of O.J. Simpson’s lawyer defending the president, Dershowitz denies that this is what will be happening at President Trump’s impeachment trial.

