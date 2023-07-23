The aunt of Anthony Williams, aka YNW SakChaser, breaks her silence on the YNW Melly double murder case in an exclusive interview with the Law&Crime Network.

Reni McNeal shares her opinion on whether Melly is guilty or not and sheds light on issues in the YNW group leading up to the deadly murders.

“Justice is all we want,” McNeal said. “Crazy that they did this.”

The Law&Crime Network’s Angenette Levy talks about the case, SakChaser, and the YNW group with McNeal on this exclusive episode of the Sidebar podcast.

YNW Melly Skipped YNW SakChaser’s Funeral, Instead Showed Up After to Family Dinner ‘Happy Dancing’

YNW Melly allegedly skipped YNW SakChaser’s funeral and only attended a family dinner after the funeral, McNeal said.

“He came in dancing, happy dancing,” McNeal explained in an exclusive interview.

“I remember that day, he came in dancing.”

Melly is accused of shooting and killing SakChaser and YNW Juvy then staging the crime as a drive-by shooting.

After hearing and seeing weeks of testimony and evidence, jurors started deliberating Melly’s fate on Thursday.

On Saturday afternoon, the judge declared a mistrial as the jury remained deadlocked after 14 hours of deliberations.

YNW SakChaser Knew Something Bad Was Going To Happen Before His Murder

YNW SakChaser’s aunt said her nephew knew something bad was going to happen before he was murdered.

“Sak knew a lot of stuff was going on,” McNeal explained. “Our family, we see stuff and feel stuff before it happens. He probably didn’t think they would do him like that.”

SakChaser and YNW Juvy were shot and killed after leaving the recording studio with YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen in 2018.

YNW SakChaser’s Family Wants YNW Melly To Die In Prison

YNW SakChaser’s aunt said if YNW Melly is convicted of SakChaser and YNW Juvy’s murders, she hopes he is sentenced to life in prison instead of the death penalty.

“I’m not big on the death penalty,” McNeal said. “God should have judgment on someone.”

