WaPo Ratioed into the Ground for Putting Elizabeth Warren’s Lawyer Fees Under the Spotlight

May 23rd, 2019

The Washington Post wanted you to know how much Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) charged per hour for her legal expertise while she worked as a professor at Ivy League schools in the 90s and 2000s. Everyone else, seemingly, wanted the Washington Post to know that it was a non-story.

Check out this ratio:

The response to the story was not particularly forgiving, especially among those who actually work in–or are generally familiar with–the legal profession.

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski tweeted out the story Wednesday night, and the ratio was even worse.

It was suggested that if Warren was a man the Post article would never have been written.

Matt Naham

Matt Naham

