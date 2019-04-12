Prosecutor Pushed for ‘Highly Dangerous’ Jeffrey Epstein to Be Kept Off Sex Offender Registry

In 2011, billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein had a court hearing where it would be determined whether he would have to register as a sex offender following his conviction in Florida for soliciting an underage girl. Epstein had a residence on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and state officials in New York who assessed the case recommended that he be classified as the most dangerous level of sex offender. The prosecutor, however, recommended a lower classification, despite having the findings of the NY State Board of Examiners of Sex Offenders. This information came to light in a newly unsealed document obtained by the New York Post.

From the Post:

In advance of the hearing, then-deputy chief of Sex Crimes, Jennifer Gaffney, had been given a confidential state assessment that deemed Epstein to be highly dangerous and likely to keep preying on young girls, the DA’s office admitted in its own appellate brief eight months after the hearing.

That assessment from the Board was based on reviewing the allegations from multiple females who said they were used for sexual purposes when they were underage. The assessment reportedly called for Epstein to be classified as a level three sex offender, with a score of 130. A 110 is needed to be recommended as a level three offender. The DA’s office’s brief, unsealed on Thursday, noted that the assessment had “absolutely no basis for downward departure.” Nevertheless, prosecutor Jennifer Gaffney, who was deputy chief of the Sex Crimes bureau, pushed for Epstein to be deemed a level one offender, which would keep his name off of the online sex offender database.

“Our prosecutor made a mistake,” said a spokesperson for Manhattan DA Cy Vance in December.

Fortunately, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Ruth Pickholz didn’t listen to Gaffney, and Epstein was designated a level three offender. When Epstein appealed, the DA’s office changed their position and argued against him, stating that he should indeed be designated a level three offender.

Epstein managed to avoid federal prosecution for an alleged sex trafficking ring when he reached a non-prosecution deal. That deal, arranged by current Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, was recently deemed to be illegal, as prosecutors did not inform alleged victims.

