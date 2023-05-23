U-Haul truck ‘intentionally’ rammed into barrier near White House: Driver arrested for deadly threats, Nazi flag found inside

A U-Haul truck rammed into bollards on Monday evening at Lafayette Park, close to the White House, allegedly driven by a 19-year-old who authorities say had a Nazi flag in his vehicle and is facing charges for threats against the first and second family.

U.S. Park Police said that their investigation indicates that 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula, of Chesterfield, Missouri, “intentionally crashed” into the barriers.

“Kandula was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, threatening to kill / kidnap / inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member, destruction of federal property, and trespassing,” their press release states.

The incident occurred at roughly 9:40 p.m. ET on Monday, at the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th St.

“There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel,” U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

CBS affiliate WUSA recorded and photographed the scene as police removed a Nazi flag from the car and unfurled it on the ground.

NEW: Investigators pulled what appears to be a Nazi flag out of the U-Haul, but they haven’t provided any further details. Here’s what we know: https://t.co/cXt81Ji2NA pic.twitter.com/jBsb1uPJA3 — Troy Pope (@troycpope) May 23, 2023

Shortly after the start of President Joe Biden’s tenure, the U.S. Intelligence Community released a report indicating that domestic violent extremists will “almost certainly” attempt violence and racially motivated extremists are “most likely to conduct mass-casualty attacks against civilians.”

Earlier this month, Biden echoed the findings of his intelligence community in calling white supremacy the “most dangerous terrorism threat” that the United States faces.

“We know that American history has not always been a fairy tale,” Biden said in a speech at Howard University, a prestigious historically Black college. “From the start, it’s been a constant push-and-pull for more than 240 years between the best of us — the American ideal that we’re all created equal — and the worst of us — the harsh reality that racism has long torn us apart. It’s a battle that’s never really over.”

This is a developing story.

