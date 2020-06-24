Trump-Appointed Judge Pens Majority Opinion Forcing Emmet Sullivan to Dismiss Michael Flynn Case

A federal appeals court has directed the lower court judge overseeing the prosecution of Michael Flynn to dismiss the prosecution.

“Upon consideration of the emergency petition for a writ of mandamus, the responses thereto, and the reply, the briefs of amici curiae in support of the parties, and the argument by counsel, it is ORDERED that Flynn’s petition for a writ of mandamus be granted in part,” the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled on Wednesday morning.

As a result, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan is “directed to grant the government’s Rule 48(a) motion to dismiss; and the District Court’s order appointing an amicus is hereby vacated as moot, in accordance with the opinion of the court filed herein this date.”

Earlier this year, Attorney General Bill Barr directed his subordinates to drop the case against President Donald Trump‘s former national security advisor. Judge Sullivan, however, did not automatically acquiesce to that demand–citing the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, specifically language requiring “leave of court” which is traditionally understood to grant judges some discretion over decisions to pursue or end a criminal prosecution.

The decision comes as a grant for Flynn’s writ of mandamus request filed in late May. A writ of mandamus is an order which forces an inferior government official, here, Judge Sullivan, to take a certain action.

Per the decision:

Whatever the precise scope of Rule 48’s “leave of court” requirement, this is plainly not the rare case where further judicial inquiry is warranted. To begin with, Flynn agrees with the government’s motion to dismiss, and there has been no allegation that the motion reflects prosecutorial harassment.Additionally, the government’s motion includes an extensive discussion of newly discovered evidence casting Flynn’s guilt into doubt.

Trump-appointed Circuit Judge Neomi Rao penned the majority opinion. The ruling is only a partial victory for Flynn, however, who also sought to have Judge Sullivan reassigned and taken off of the case. Sullivan previously exhibited arguable bias against the defendant by upbraiding him during a scuppered sentencing hearing by saying that Flynn “sold [his] country out” and asked the prosecution whether he could have been charged with treason.

The judge’s defiance of Barr’s directive was viewed by Flynn and his defenders as more of the same–though Flynn’s defense team largely focused on those controversial sentencing hearing comments from late 2018.

“We deny Flynn’s petition to the extent he seeks reassignment of the district judge,” the opinion continues. “This case does not meet the ‘high bar’ for reassignment, which would be appropriate only if the district judge’s conduct was ‘so extreme as to display clear inability to render fair judgment.’ … [T]he district judge’s conduct did not indicate a clear inability to decide this case fairly. We decline to reassign the case to a new judge simply to grant the government’s Rule 48(a) motion to dismiss.”

This is a breaking news report.

Read the full opinion below:

D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Grants Flynn Writ of Mandamus by Law&Crime on Scribd

[image via Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]