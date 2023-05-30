Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison to begin her 11-year prison sentence for massive fraud

Elizabeth Holmes reported to prison on Tuesday to begin her 11-year sentence for perpetrating a massive fraud through her multibillion-dollar tech startup, Theranos.

Holmes, 39, reported to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, a minimum-security facility whose rules include 6 a.m. wake-up calls and sub-minimum wage labor. The Wall Street Journal reported that inmates there had anticipated her arrival, with one telling the paper: “Some people are like, ‘I want to be her friend.'”

There is no parole in the federal prison system, but Holmes may be entitled to so-called “good time” credit and further relief under the First Step Act, a criminal justice-reform legislation signed by former President Donald Trump.

Holmes founded the Silicon Valley startup company Theranos, which claimed to have developed a revolutionary method to perform blood testing with an amount as small as a finger prick. The enterprise had a $9 billion valuation at its height. It counted the likes of News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and Oracle founder Larry Ellison as investors. She and her accomplice Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani would eventually owe Murdoch more than $124 million for defrauding him, but before that, Holmes would reach unknown heights of wealth for a young businesswoman.

In 2015, Forbes ranked Holmes the youngest and wealthiest self-made billionaire.

Fawning press coverage about the budding entrepreneur led to probing investigations about the now-convicted swindler. The Wall Street Journal published an investigative series that culminated in its reporter John Carreyrou’s book “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup,” which HBO later used for a documentary.

Hit with a massive indictment, Holmes stood trial inside a federal courthouse in California, where a jury broadly agreed that fraud lay at the heart of her enterprise. Since her prosecution, Holmes has become a mother of two and sought leniency to raise her children.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila dealt her a more than a decade-long sentence and initially ordered her to report to prison in late April. That date was automatically delayed after Holmes sought a stay pending appeal, which she lost. The Ninth Circuit will consider the merits of her appeal later.

After that defeat, Davila agreed to a brief reprieve for Holmes to attend to “medical and child-care arrangements” before her prison term began.

In a separate ruling earlier this month, Davila issued a $452,047,268 restitution order against Holmes and Balwani, her ex-boyfriend, co-conspirator and ex-Theranos chief operating officer. Holmes claimed during her trial that Balwani was abusive, and the COO ultimately received a harsher sentence than she did — nearly 13 years in prison.

Balwani, 57, is incarcerated at Federal Correction Institute Terminal Island, a low-security facility in San Pedro, California.

Law&Crime’s Adam Klasfeld contributed to this report.

