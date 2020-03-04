‘Putin’s Chef’ Submits Sworn Declaration in Lingering Russian Troll Farm Case

It had been a while since we last checked in on the lingering Russian troll farm case brought by then-special counsel Robert Mueller amid his probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election. We were not disappointed.

As part of a Wednesday filing by defendants Concord Management and Consulting, LLC, a Russian oligarch nicknamed “Putin’s chef” submitted a sworn declaration as part of the case.

Yevgeniy Prigozhin got the nickname because the Kremlin-connected businessman–under indictment in the U.S. for interfering in the 2016 election–is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “go-to oligarch.”

Per the filing:

Pursuant to the Court’s March 2, 2020 Order, ECF 368, Defendant Concord Management and Consulting LLC (“Concord”), through counsel, provides notice that it is filing a scanned copy of a Russian-language declaration of Yevgeniy Prigozhin, along with an English translation, including Russian-language and English translations of exhibits 1 through 3 referenced therein.

The declaration and exhibits are embedded below.

Troll farm 1 by Law&Crime on Scribd

Troll farm 2 by Law&Crime on Scribd

Troll Farm 3 by Law&Crime on Scribd

Troll Farm 4 by Law&Crime on Scribd

[Image via Harry Engels/Getty Images]