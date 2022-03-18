Pro-Trump Lawyer for Mother of Hunter Biden’s Daughter Says He Expects President’s Son to Be Indicted

A prediction by a lawyer who represents the mother of Hunter Biden’s daughter has caused a stir in conservative media circles.

Lunden Alexis Roberts, the mother of the president’s granddaughter via Hunter, retained Arkansas lawyer Clint Lancaster as part of a child support lawsuit against the president’s son, whose full name in the relevant court record is Robin Hunter Biden. The paternity and child support litigation was filed in 2019 and made Lancaster privy to what he described as significant volumes of information about Hunter Biden’s finances.

Lancaster, whose legal posture has been adverse to Hunter Biden for years, said during a CNBC interview on Thursday that he had provided scads of information surrounding Hunter’s finances to a federal prosecutor in Delaware. That prosecutor in turn asked Roberts and Lancaster to testify to a federal grand jury in the First State, Lancaster said; he and his client agreed.

“I expect him to be indicted,” Lancaster said of Hunter, according to CNBC. “Just based on what I saw in his financial records, I would be surprised if he’s not indicted.”

Lancaster said he and Roberts also spoke with federal investigators more than a year ago in Little Rock.

The attorney said he handed over “10 gigs of data” to the feds — all in electronic form. But he said both he and his client “don’t want Hunter to go to jail.”

“It’s not my goal, much to the unhappiness of many people in the Republican Party,” Lancaster told the financial cable channel.

Lancaster was further described by the network as “a supporter of former President Donald Trump who in late 2020 worked on a legal challenge to results that showed Biden had won the state of Wisconsin that year.”

The prediction of an “expect[ed]” indictment quickly made the rounds, with the New York Post, the National Review, the Washington Examiner, and the Washington Free Beacon.

Hunter Biden confirmed in 2020 that David C. Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, was looking into his taxes, several of the aforementioned publications noted. The New York Times reported Wednesday that Biden has paid off a tax debt — but experts cited by the publication say that is sometimes a move undertaken to mitigate a possible punishment at sentencing, should the matter hypothetically proceed to a formal charge and a subsequent finding of wrongdoing.

The Daily Mail reported that DNA proved Hunter was the father of the child claimed by Roberts to be his; after a judge ordered him to produce financial records, “he settled out of court.”

The tabloid continued:

In his memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter claimed he went on so many ‘rampages’ in the wake of his 2017 divorce from Kathleen Buhle that he couldn’t recall his conquests. “It’s why I would later challenge in court the woman from Arkansas who had a baby in 2018 and claimed the child was mine – I had no recollection of our encounter,” the recovering drug addict wrote. “That’s how little connection I had with anyone.”

Lancaster claimed, per CNBC, that Hunter Biden has showed no interest in seeing his daughter.

Hunter Biden said he was “cooperating completely” with the federal probe, the Washington Examiner reported, and believed he would be cleared once the investigation was complete.

Read some of the key documents from the Arkansas paternity case below:

