No Jail Time for Former Maryland Mayor Who Posted ‘Revenge Porn’ of Ex-Girlfriend on Reddit Months After Taking Office

The mayor of a Maryland city who shared private pictures online of a former girlfriend without her knowledge or consent has struck a plea deal that keeps him out of jail.

Andrew Bradshaw, who was 32 when he started serving as mayor of Cambridge, pleaded guilty Monday to five counts of distributing so-called “revenge porn” in violation of state law. He was charged in November with 50 counts of violating the Maryland law that prohibits distribution of sexually explicit materials without consent, or in a way that is intended to harass.

According to the statement of facts outlining the actions to which Bradshaw pleaded guilty, an investigation revealed that Bradshaw made “numerous posts that contained at least 10 unique visual representations of Victim 1, with Victim 1’s intimate parts exposed and that numerous public Reddit posts contained language that was related to humiliation and degradation.”

Bradshaw posted the intimate pictures in 2021 to Reddit forums that were designated with degrading and sexist titles, as follows:

Investigation revealed that on April 12, 2021, the Defendant posted a photograph of Victim 1 in the NeedySluts subReddit with the caption, ‘Tell me how you’d use me;)’. Investigation revealed that on April 12, 2021, the Defendant posted a photograph of Victim 1 in the Slut subReddit with the caption, ‘Tell me how you’d use me ;)’. Investigation revealed that on April 4, 2021, the Defendant posted a photograph of Victim 1 in the Slut subReddit with the caption, ‘He is risen, but I’d like to make something rise In your pants ;)’. Investigation revealed that on April 4, 2021, the Defendant posted a photograph of Victim 1 in the DadWouldBeProud subReddit with the caption, ‘He is risen, but I’d like to make something rise In your pants ;)’. Investigation revealed that on April 15, 2021, the Defendant posted a photograph of Victim 1 in the Chubby subReddit with the caption, ‘Ready to ride you’.

The victim discovered the photos on Reddit. She told police that she had sent the pictures to one person only—Bradshaw—and had done so when they were in a romantic relationship years ago.

During the execution of the search warrant at his home, after he had been advised of his Miranda rights, Bradshaw admitted to having created the Reddit accounts and posting the victim’s pictures on public internet forums.

Bradshaw received a suspended sentence of five years and five days of incarceration—one for each count to which he pleaded guilty. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised probation and must pay $5,000 in fines.

In order to avoid serving time behind bars, Bradshaw must meet certain conditions of probation, including paying $750 in restitution to his victim and performing 100 hours of community service.

“Anyone who abuses the trust and confidence of another to degrade and humiliate them, particularly through the use of a forum as powerful and pervasive as the Internet, must be held accountable,” State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard, III said in a statement. “Such actions are especially egregious when committed by an individual holding a public leadership role of power and authority. Our office is committed to seeking justice for victims of abuse and breach of both public and personal trust.”

Bradshaw, who at the time he took office in January of 2021 was the youngest-ever mayor of Cambridge, resigned from office in January of 2022.

Attorneys for Bradshaw did not immediately respond to Law&Crime’s request for comment.

[Image via screengrab/WJZ-TV.]

