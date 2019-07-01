Nerve Agent Sarin Possibly Found at Facebook Mailing Facility, Authorities Say

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The nerve agent sarin was possibly detected at a Facebook mailing facility in Menlo Park, California, according to local fire officials in an NBC Bay Area report. Authorities advise, however, that this could be a false positive.

Officials with the Menlo Park Fire District said the social media giant processes its mail through a machine to detective harmful substances. A preliminary report suggested that at least two people might have been exposed, but authorities updated to say that no employees were affected.

The investigation is ongoing.

HAZMAT SITUATION AT FACEBOOK: Authorities are responding to a hazmat situation near Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, CA. A machine at the company’s mail facility detected the possible presence of sarin gas, local news outlets report. https://t.co/WQhr6Y7kh7 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 1, 2019

Menlo Park Fire Department confirms to me that a routine test detected presence of deadly poison sarin in a mailbag at a Facebook facility. No evidence of human exposure/symptoms, FBI is en route. Could be a false positive. https://t.co/MQSqvcJMOT — Rob Price (@robaeprice) July 1, 2019

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes sarin as a clear, colorless, and tasteless liquid with no odor, but can evaporate into the air. Harmful symptoms emerge quickly:

Symptoms likely will appear within a few seconds after exposure to the vapor form of sarin and within a few minutes to hours after exposure to the liquid form.

…

Because it evaporates so quickly, sarin presents an immediate but short-lived threat.

The doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo used sarin in terror attacks in 1994 and 1995.

[Screengrab via KPIX]