Mother of Six Is Missing After Her Boyfriend Stabbed Her in the Neck: Police

Cops are searching for a woman after her boyfriend allegedly stabbed her in the neck. Irene Luevano, 37, was last seen early Sunday morning around Camelback Road and 27th Avenue, according to police in Phoenix, Arizona.

MISSING ADULT Irene Luevano, 37 year old Hispanic female. Last seen in the area of Camelback Rd and 27th Ave around 4 am this morning. Possibly in a Gray Chevy Impala AZ D3A9VE. May be injured and in need of medical attention. pic.twitter.com/g9kut8Yow7 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 17, 2022

Family says they went to dinner with her to the Silverado Canta Bar, according to KPNX. They said they later got a call from her at 4 a.m., in which she said her boyfriend stabbed Luevano in the neck.

That was the last anyone apparently heard from her. Meanwhile, cops say that the woman’s boyfriend, who was not identified, is at the hospital for apparently self-inflicted stab wounds. Officers did not announce charges. Police did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for more information.

Luevano is reportedly a mother of six children, and she is also a new grandmother. Family tearfully voiced hopes for her safety.

“For me, she’s my other half,” said a woman who KPNX did not name. “We’ve been through a lot.”

“We miss you a lot,” another said. “We just want to know if you’re okay and all that.”

“I love you, and I know you’re going to come back,” a boy said, his voice cracking with emotion.

Officers say Luevano could be in a gray Chevy Impala with the Arizona license plate D3A9VE, but family said she does not know how to drive.

[Image in Phoenix Police Department]

