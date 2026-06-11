A pregnant woman and her sister allegedly wreaked havoc at a chicken joint in Michigan after receiving the wrong order, stabbing an employee and chucking hot grease at her head.

Brianna Long, 29, and her 26-year-old sister Kierianna Long stand accused of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. The incident occurred on May 30 at a restaurant on the 17100 block of E. Warren Avenue in Detroit, according to courtroom reports from local NBC affiliate WDIV and The Metro Detroit News.

After receiving the wrong food in the drive-thru line, the sisters allegedly went inside the store and began arguing with a 23-year-old employee. They reportedly ran behind the counter and began chasing the employee through the store while throwing items such as pots and pans at her. One of the sisters also picked up a pot of hot grease and threw it at the employee, prosecutors reportedly said.

The employee reportedly defended herself by throwing a knife toward the sisters. Kierianna Long picked up the knife and allegedly stabbed the employee in the stomach. The employee ran to a car and hid inside while she called police.

Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery. The sisters reportedly fled the scene, but cops later arrested them and took them to jail.

Defense attorneys for the sisters claim that it was the employee who was the aggressor and that she told the sisters she didn't "give a f—" about the wrong food order. The employee threw items at the sisters first, the attorneys said.

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Brianna Long was nine months pregnant and gave birth days after her arrest, prosecutors reportedly said.

Records show she has a $25,000 bond while her sister has a $50,000 bond. Both remain in jail and are set to return to court on June 17.