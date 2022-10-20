Missing Princeton University Student Found Dead Behind Tennis Courts, Prosecutors Say

Missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found dead Thursday on campus, according to prosecutors in Mercer County, New Jersey. They say her death does not appear to involve foul play.

“Ms. Ewunetie’s body was found outside on the Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday by a Facilities employee,” authorities said in a statement. “An autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Ms. Ewunetie’s cause and manner of death, however there were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.”

The school also confirmed news of Ewunetie’s death. She belonged to the class of 2024.

“Since Misrach was reported missing on Sunday, the Department of Public Safety has been working closely with local and state law enforcement and does not believe there is any related threat to campus or the surrounding area,” Vice President of Campus Life W. Rochelle Calhoun said in a statement. “Misrach’s death is an unthinkable tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her. We are planning an opportunity for students to join together and remember Misrach. Information about the gathering will be shared separately when details are known.”

School officials have said that Ewunetie was last seen at about 3 a.m. on Friday in the vicinity of Scully Hall, a dormitory building. Her older brother Universe Ewunetie called the disappearance out of character.

“She doesn’t have any personal problems that I’m aware of,” he reportedly said Wednesday, the day before Misrach was found dead. The family is certain Ewunetie did not have mental health challenges, her brother said.

“We contacted her close friends,” he added. “Everybody said she’s not dating anybody.”

She did not show up Saturday for her interview regarding her application for American citizenship, her brother reportedly said. Ewunetie grew up in Ohio after her family arrived in the states from Ethiopia in 2008. Misrach was valedictorian of the 2020 graduating class at Villa Angela – St. Joseph High School in Cleveland. She received to a full four-year scholarship to Princeton through the QuestBridge National College Match program.

Prior to confirmation of her death, Ewunetie’s brother said that their parents were taking their only daughter’s disappearance very hard.

“She is the gem of the house,” he said. “Their only daughter and the youngest. She is very loved.”

