Michelle Carter, Convicted for Telling Conrad Roy to Take His Own Life, Released from Prison Early

Michelle Carter is officially out of jail. She was picked up by her parents. Picked up in the same clothes she came in with. Accompanied by a couple of deputies holding a few bags. @wbz awaiting comment from the Sheriff. pic.twitter.com/vOfxCiaXc3 — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) January 23, 2020

Michelle Carter, the Massachusetts woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her then-boyfriend Conrad Roy III to die by suicide, is out of prison. As expected, she was released early from her stay behind bars.

Michelle Carter and her lawyer had no comment when we asked them questions here in Taunton. https://t.co/eMmoZaR7Ld — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) January 23, 2020

The defendant was convicted in 2017. Prosecutors said she, then 17, repeatedly egged 18-year-old Roy to take his own life. In text messages, she remained adamant even when he voiced reluctance.

ROY: Like, why am I so hesitant lately. Like two weeks ago I was willing to try everything and now I’m worse, really bad, and I’m LOL not following through. It’s eating me inside. CARTER: You’re so hesitant because you keeping over thinking it and keep pushing it off. You just need to do it, Conrad. The more you push it off, the more it will eat at you. You’re ready and prepared. All you have to do is turn the generator on and you will be free and happy. No more pushing it off. No more waiting. ROY: You’re right.

Carter’s defense failed their attempt to get the U.S. Supreme Court to hear here appeal, but authorities released her early from her sentence, citing good behavior while behind bars.

This was the Sheriff’s response when I asked him what he meant when he called Michelle Carter—a “model inmate.” @wbz pic.twitter.com/J6hM8WcZUm — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) January 23, 2020

Now she must spend five years on probation.

Updated statement from the family of Conrad Roy now that Michelle Carter is officially a free woman. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/tNiFM1SWmF — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) January 23, 2020

“While we are disappointed that she was not required to serve her full sentence it doesn’t change that Conrad is forever gone,” Roy’s family said in a statement. “We will continue to remember him and honor him.”

Matt Naham contribued to this report.

[Screengrab via CBS 17]