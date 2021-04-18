Manhunt: Suspect in Triple Homicide Used to Be Sheriff’s Deputy, Say Police

Police in Austin, Texas say they’re looking for a man in a triple homicide on Sunday by Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. They identified him as Stephen Broderick, 41, a former deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also helping search for him. Authorities are not calling this an active shooter situation.

@Austin_Police attempting to locate Stephen Broderick, 41, who was allegedly involved in a #shooting today in Austin, Texas near Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. Residents should shelter in place and report any sighting of Broderick to 911. #AustinShooting pic.twitter.com/mV6HcuNcse — FBI SanAntonio (@FBISanAntonio) April 18, 2021

Broderick was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses, and a baseball cap, officers said.

Chief Joseph Chacon told reporters that the suspect used to be a deputy for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s detective by the name Stephen Broderick, then 40, was arrested last year for allegedly sexually assaulting a child. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

Chacon asked the public for help in a press conference, asking people to call 911 if they see the Broderick, and not to approach him. Officers considered him armed, and “very much dangerous.”

The chief said that this shooting incident appears to be “domestic,” and that the victims were known by the suspect. A child linked to this incident is safe, Chacon said. Officer do not know the exact relationship between the suspect and victims at this point, he said.

[Image via FBI]

