Lori Vallow Daybell Trial: Live Updates from Day 14 of Shocking Testimony, Gruesome Evidence

Stay updated with the latest testimony, evidence, and other shocking moments from the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.
The 49-year-old “doomsday cult” mom along with her fifth and current husband, Chad Daybell, are charged in the 2019 deaths of her kids Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17. The children’s bodies were found in shallow graves on their stepdad’s property in Salem, Idaho. She is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy.
Going into the fourteenth day of testimony, the jurors last week heard from family members including Vallow Daybell’s sister, Summer Cox Shiflet; police and medical workers who revealed gruesome details of the kids’ deaths and where they were found in shallow graves; and heartbreaking testimony from the sister of Chad Daybell’s late wife who detailed her final visit with Tammy Daybell before her death.
Here are a few other highlights from Friday’s testimony:
- Tammy Daybell’s sister Samantha Gwilliam describes Tammy and talks about Chad’s behavior after her death as being bizarre and distant. Then he got married which devastated her family.
- Christina West who was working dispatch when Chad called about finding Tammy dead testified. The jury heard the 911 call between her and Chad.
- EMT Cammy Willmore responded when Tammy was found dead. Willmore talks about what Chad said. how he acted, and gruesome details about foam coming out of Tammy’s mouth. The jurors also saw more photos.
