Lori Vallow Daybell Trial: Live Updates from Day 14 of Shocking Testimony, Gruesome Evidence

Stay updated with the latest testimony, evidence, and other shocking moments from the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

The 49-year-old “doomsday cult” mom along with her fifth and current husband, Chad Daybell, are charged in the 2019 deaths of her kids Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17. The children’s bodies were found in shallow graves on their stepdad’s property in Salem, Idaho. She is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy.

Going into the fourteenth day of testimony, the jurors last week heard from family members including Vallow Daybell’s sister, Summer Cox Shiflet; police and medical workers who revealed gruesome details of the kids’ deaths and where they were found in shallow graves; and heartbreaking testimony from the sister of Chad Daybell’s late wife who detailed her final visit with Tammy Daybell before her death.

Here are a few other highlights from Friday’s testimony:

Tammy Daybell’s sister Samantha Gwilliam describes Tammy and talks about Chad’s behavior after her death as being bizarre and distant. Then he got married which devastated her family.

Christina West who was working dispatch when Chad called about finding Tammy dead testified. The jury heard the 911 call between her and Chad.

EMT Cammy Willmore responded when Tammy was found dead. Willmore talks about what Chad said. how he acted, and gruesome details about foam coming out of Tammy’s mouth. The jurors also saw more photos.

DNA expert takes the stand this morning and reveals shocking details

She had 7 full and 3 partial loci. Those matched Lori. The probability of this DNA being Lori's is 1 in 71 billion. That means if she sticks her hand in a hat she would expect to see this DNA profile 1 in 71 billion profiles #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 1, 2023

It is common to rely on a partial profile and happens regularly. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 1, 2023

There's a different standard to get a profile in the FBI database than to just get the profile for comparison. She didn't need the FBI threshold to get what she needed #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 1, 2023

Lori is writing on her paper. She is kind of laughing when she talks to Mr Thomas #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 1, 2023

The hair was found on duct tape in the presence of decomposition fluid which is why they wash the sample to remove any residual biological material #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 1, 2023

Thomas – 99.9% of human DNA is the same. He says the human genome is immense and loci is brought up. There were 22 loci samples tested. A loci is essentially a genetic street address of where the DNA is. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 1, 2023

Lori's hair found on a piece of duct tape used to wrap JJ's body. #LoriVallowTrial https://t.co/Z2y30cf7JN — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 1, 2023

The hair sample belonged to Lori Vallow #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 1, 2023

Lori doesn't have much reaction to her being named as the source of the hair sample. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 1, 2023

Morning threa: Lori Vallow trial – week 4 — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 1, 2023

