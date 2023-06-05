LIVE UPDATES: Ex-NFL player Travis Rudolph expected to take the stand in murder trial

Stay updated on the murder trial involving former NFL player Travis Rudolph by following the Law&Crime live blog and watching on our YouTube channel. The state called Rudolph’s brother, Darryl, to the stand Friday. Travis is expected to take the stand before closings.

The Case:

Ex-NFL player Travis Rudolph is accused of killing a man in Lake Park, Florida in April 2021. The former Florida State University and New York Giants wide receiver tried to claim a “stand your ground” defense in the first-degree murder trial.

On the night of the crime, Rudolph had just gotten into a fight with his girlfriend at his home in West Palm Beach. According to a probable cause affidavit, the fight escalated when four men confronted Rudolph at his home — Rudolph, not happy with the confrontation, allegedly grabbed a gun and shot at the group as they ran off.

Two men were shot: Sebastien Jean-Jacques died and Tyler Robinson was hospitalized but recovered.

