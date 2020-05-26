Watch Our Live Network Now

Letter Carrier Attempted Election Fraud by Changing Mail-In Forms from ‘Democrat’ to ‘Republican,’ DOJ Says

Aaron KellerMay 26th, 2020, 8:11 pm

DALLAS, WV - MAY 08: Voters went to the polls at the Dallas Community Center on May 8, 2018 in Dallas, West Virginia. Voter turnout at the rural Marshall County polling place was low early Tuesday with only 30 voters in the first 4 hours of polls opening. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

A letter carrier has been charged in federal court with attempted election fraud, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia announced Tuesday.

The postman defendant, Thomas Cooper, 47, of Dry Fork, faces one count.  That’s according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime.

“Cooper admitted to altering some of the requests, saying it was a joke,” the Department of Justice said in a news release.

“In April 2020, the Clerk of Pendleton County received ‘2020 Primary Election COVID-19 Mail-In Absentee Request’ forms from eight voters on which the voter’s party-ballot request appeared to have been altered,” the DOJ said in a news release.  The West Virginia Secretary of State’s office investigated and determined that “five ballot requests . . . had been altered from ‘Democrat’ to ‘Republican,'” the news release said. “On three other requests, the party wasn’t changed, but the request had been altered.”

The forms “appeared to have been altered by use of a black-ink pen,” an affidavit filed in court by an investigator stated.

The tampered requests were mailed to the towns of Onego, Riverton, and Franklin, W. Va., the news release said.

Thomas, according to court documents, is charged with violating 52 U.S.C. § 20511(2)(B).  That statute penalizes anyone who “knowingly and willfully deprives, defrauds, or attempts to deprive or defraud the residents of a State of a fair and impartially conducted election process, by . . . the procurement, casting, or tabulation of ballots that are known by the person to be materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent under the laws of the State in which the election is held.”

READ the court documents in the viewers below.

U.S. v. Thomas Cooper by Law&Crime on Scribd

U.S. v. Thomas Cooper by Law&Crime on Scribd

This is a breaking news report; it will be updated.

[Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images.]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

Aaron Keller - On Air Host

Aaron Keller holds a juris doctor degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law and a broadcast journalism degree from Syracuse University.  He is the anchor and executive producer of The Daily Debrief on the Law&Crime Network.  The broadcast is a recap of the day's most compelling trials and court proceedings.  DISCLAIMER:  This website is for general informational purposes only.  You should not rely on it for legal advice.  Reading this site or interacting with the author via this site does not create an attorney-client relationship.  This website is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney.  Speak to a competent lawyer in your jurisdiction for legal advice and representation relevant to your situation.

You may also like: