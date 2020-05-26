Letter Carrier Attempted Election Fraud by Changing Mail-In Forms from ‘Democrat’ to ‘Republican,’ DOJ Says

A letter carrier has been charged in federal court with attempted election fraud, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia announced Tuesday.

The postman defendant, Thomas Cooper, 47, of Dry Fork, faces one count. That’s according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime.

“Cooper admitted to altering some of the requests, saying it was a joke,” the Department of Justice said in a news release.

“In April 2020, the Clerk of Pendleton County received ‘2020 Primary Election COVID-19 Mail-In Absentee Request’ forms from eight voters on which the voter’s party-ballot request appeared to have been altered,” the DOJ said in a news release. The West Virginia Secretary of State’s office investigated and determined that “five ballot requests . . . had been altered from ‘Democrat’ to ‘Republican,'” the news release said. “On three other requests, the party wasn’t changed, but the request had been altered.”

The forms “appeared to have been altered by use of a black-ink pen,” an affidavit filed in court by an investigator stated.

The tampered requests were mailed to the towns of Onego, Riverton, and Franklin, W. Va., the news release said.

Thomas, according to court documents, is charged with violating 52 U.S.C. § 20511(2)(B). That statute penalizes anyone who “knowingly and willfully deprives, defrauds, or attempts to deprive or defraud the residents of a State of a fair and impartially conducted election process, by . . . the procurement, casting, or tabulation of ballots that are known by the person to be materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent under the laws of the State in which the election is held.”

U.S. v. Thomas Cooper

