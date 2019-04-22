Law&Crime Network Launches New Publishing Arm to Be Distributed by Simon & Schuster

NEW YORK, April 18 – Law&Crime, the 24/7 linear and OTT live trial network backed by New York Times bestselling author Dan Abrams and A&E Networks, announced today a new venture into book publishing. The network is now set to publish a series of true crime and legal based books under its brand with worldwide sales and distribution to be handled by Simon & Schuster.

Law&Crime titles will provide readers a new look at criminal investigations, law enforcement, and trials. The first book projected for distribution in 2020, will be written by Tulsa police Sergeant Sean “Sticks” Larkin, who is also an analyst on the hit show Live PD and the host of A&E’s PD Cam.

“Law&Crime is thrilled to be moving into the publishing world bringing the most compelling legal stories to a new medium,” said Andrew Eisbrouch, COO & General Counsel of Law&Crime. “We are delighted to be working with Simon & Schuster, who will provide the sales and distribution experience and reach needed to share these stories with audiences craving content in this exploding genre.”

“We are excited to work with Law&Crime, and to bring their well-known brand and ability to create gripping content to readers everywhere,” said Michael Perlman, Vice President, General Manager, Simon & Schuster Client Publisher Services, “We look forward to helping them grow this new publishing venture.”

Law&Crime aims to launch 2-4 books per year under the new imprint.

About Law&Crime:

From high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the only 24/7 linear and OTT network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience.

About Simon & Schuster:

Simon & Schuster, a part of CBS Corporation, is a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages, and in all printed, digital and audio formats. Its distinguished roster of authors includes many of the world’s most popular and widely recognized writers, and winners of the most prestigious literary honors and awards. It is home to numerous well-known imprints and divisions such as Simon & Schuster, Scribner, Atria Books, Gallery Books, Pocket Books, Adams Media, Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing and Simon & Schuster Audio and international companies in Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom, and proudly brings the works of its authors to readers in more than 200 countries and territories. For more information visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com

