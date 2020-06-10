Court-Appointed Amicus Says Michael Flynn Committed ‘Perjury’ and ‘Deserves Punishment’

The retired judge and former mob prosecutor who was appointed as amicus curiae in the Michael Flynn case said in a brief on Wednesday that Flynn has “indeed committed perjury” and “deserves punishment” for it.

John Gleeson, citing, “important and complex issues” previously asked if he could have until today to present the arguments that U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan appointed him to make. That request was granted and Gleeson has now filed a brief arguing against the Department of Justice’s motion to dismiss the criminal case against Flynn. He not only said DOJ committed a “gross abuse” of prosecutorial power, but also said Flynn committed perjury.

On DOJ’s motion for leave to dismiss the prosecution against Flynn:

[T]he Court should deny leave because there is clear evidence of a gross abuse of prosecutorial power. Rule 48(a) was designed to “guard against dubious dismissals of criminal cases that would benefit powerful and well-connected defendants.”3 In other words, the rule empowers courts to protect the integrity of their own proceedings from prosecutors who undertake corrupt, politically motivated dismissals. See id.; see also Ammidown, 497 F.2d at 620-622. That is what has happened here. The Government has engaged in highly irregular conduct to benefit a political ally of the President. The facts of this case overcome the presumption of regularity. The Court should therefore deny the Government’s motion to dismiss, adjudicate any remaining motions, and then sentence the Defendant

On perjury:

The Court has also asked me to address whether it should issue an order to show cause why Flynn should not be held in criminal contempt for perjury. Flynn has indeed committed perjury in these proceedings, for which he deserves punishment, and the Court has the authority to initiate a prosecution for that crime. I respectfully recommend, however, that the Court not exercise that authority. Rather, it should take Flynn’s perjury into account in sentencing him on the offense to which he has already admitted guilt. This approach—rather than a separate prosecution for perjury or contempt—aligns with the Court’s intent to treat this case, and this Defendant, in the same way it would any other.

Gleeson, formerly a federal judge in the Eastern District of New York, and Sullivan, a federal judge in the District of Columbia, were each appointed to the federal bench by Bill Clinton. Sullivan was also previously appointed to a judgeship by Ronald Reagan.

As a prosecutor, Gleeson secured a conviction against mobster John Gotti. He also prosecuted the so-called “Wolf of Wall Street,” Jordan Belfort. He retired as a judge to pursue a career in private practice.

Aaron Keller contributed to this report.

