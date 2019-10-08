It Appears Trey Gowdy Isn’t Interested in Helping Trump Fight Impeachment Inquiry

Attorney and former U.S. Representative Trey Gowdy, a Republican from South Carolina widely known for his explosive sparring on Capitol Hill, is one name the White House has reached out to as it fights House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. But it doesn’t look like Gowdy is interested.

It should be noted that Gowdy is now a Fox News contributor and has been criticizing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) of late, which could only have boosted him as an outside counsel candidate in the president’s eyes.

According to CNN’s Pamela Brown, Gowdy is one outside lawyer the White House has contacted for impeachment counsel:

The White House has reached out to outside lawyers for impeachment counsel, according to a person familiar. One of the lawyers they reached out to is Trey Gowdy, a former congressman and an ex-federal prosecutor. He now regularly appears on Fox News.

Just days ago, Gowdy pointed out on Fox News that the Washington Post fact checker gave Schiff four Pinocchios for the “false claim his committee had not spoken to the whistleblower.”

“I think he got four only because you can’t get five,” Gowdy quipped. “I mean, he got the maximum sentence you could get from the Washington Post fact checker and don’t you know how hard that was for the Washington Post to give Adam Schiff four Pinocchios?”

The feud between President Trump and Schiff is well-documented and ongoing.

After the White House released a memo of the Trump-Volodymyr Zelensky July 25 phone call, Schiff “ma[d]e up dialogue for dramatic effect,” as ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos put it. The president was not pleased with Schiff’s “parody” and falsely accused the Democratic representative of committing a treasonous act.

Gowdy also commented on the Schiff “parody” controversy.

“The same guy that had the parody a week or so ago, the same guy that says he has evidence that even [former Special Counsel Robert] Mueller couldn’t find,” Gowdy said. “The question I had is, How long is Speaker Pelosi going to put up with Adam mishandling this investigation?”

All of this is to say that Gowdy, who has a track record of criticizing a primary enemy of the president on the president’s preferred cable news network, made perfect sense as an outside counsel addition.

