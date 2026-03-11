A 32-year-old Upstate New York man is accused of threatening to assassinate Donald Trump and federal law enforcement officials, vowing to kill the president in graphic detail at the "first chance" available. Jeffrey Scott Hamm Jr. was taken into custody late last month and charged with one count of making a threat using interstate commerce, court records show.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, Hamm made the violent threats against Trump and others in a series of YouTube posts in January and February.

"Mr. Hamm tried to hide behind a keyboard, but this arrest should prove if you're making dangerous threats of violence online, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable," FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Tremaroli said in a statement. "Threats of violence against the President, public officials, law enforcement, or any member of our community are illegal and will not be tolerated."

The investigation into Hamm began when Google notified the FBI on Feb. 24 about threatening statements made by an individual using the handle "@JusticePeaceUnity" that constituted "an emergency involving imminent death or serious bodily injury to a person or persons," the FBI said.

Federal investigators quickly identified Hamm, a Binghamton resident, as the individual behind the handle.

Hamm's threatening comments began on Jan. 8, when he allegedly posted, "I'll kill Donald Trump first chance i f—ing get."

The following day, he wrote that he had "1,000 rounds for ICE," adding, "I got my scope on them now."

He is accused of making a series of unlawful posts on Jan. 15, including:

"Kill All MAGA, Revolution"

"Kill ICE, kill MAGA, kill trump"

"2nd Amendment. We have every right to kill ICE agents"

"I'm gonna find you and shoot you MAGA"

"I'll kill a mother f—ing ICE agent"

"We have every right to shoot to kill the tyrannical government! 2nd Amendment motherf—ers!!!!"

The threats continued in February, with Hamm once again vowing to be on "the front lines" of a revolution targeting the president and his supporters. Between Feb. 15 and 16, he allegedly posted:

"I say imma pull my gun out and start shooting people over this s—."

"Shoot to kill MAGA."

"Trump is gonna be on his knees when I stick this piping hot metal rod in and out his throat."

"Just know if you come to my door I'm gonna die with a gun in my hand pointing at ICE or some Federal Agent. I'm not going to a concentration camp."

In the final message at issue, Hamm on Feb. 19, allegedly wrote that he was "about to burn this entire government down," adding, "Probably this week I'm getting my guns out of storage and I'm gonna go shoot up ICE."

In a post-Miranda interview with federal investigators, Hamm confirmed he was the owner of the @JusticePeaceUnity handle and that he made the aforementioned threatening comments, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Hamm is facing a maximum sentence of up to five years in federal prison. It was not immediately clear when he was scheduled to make his next court appearance.