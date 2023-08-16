The county court clerk behind the accidental leak of potential charges against former President Donald Trump in Georgia says that she accidentally posted the document while it was still in progress, and that the mix-up was nothing more than human error.

Ché Alexander, the Fulton County Clerk of Courts, told local ABC affiliate WSB-TV that as she was drafting the document, she inadvertently hit the “send” button instead of the “save” button.

The grand jury was still deliberating at the time, and hadn’t made any final decisions.

“I am human,” she told the station, adding that the “mishap” happened because she was under a lot of pressure and trying to make sure the process went perfectly.

“I did a work sample in the system,” the said. “And when I hit save, it went to the press queue.”

Although the document was deleted shortly thereafter, some reporters did see it, and the document was published across media outlets, including Law&Crime.

Willis ultimately issued a 41-count indictment on Tuesday evening, accusing Trump and 18 co-defendants — including loyal attorneys and advisers — of RICO (Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) violations, forgery, false statements, conspiracy to influence an election, perjury, and influencing witnesses. The actual charges did indeed match the ones on the leaked document.

When asked why her office characterized the document as “fictitious,” Alexander said that it was only a “dry run” and never meant to be seen outside the office.

“That was the best word that I could come up with,” she said. “It was fictitious. It wasn’t real. It didn’t have a stamp on it.”

Alexander told WSB that she wants to explain what happened with the document so that her office can get back to work.

“I tell my staff we just want to be transparent,” she said. “I don’t have anything to hide.”

Alexander also said that her mistake has nothing to do with Willis’ office and that it did not affect the grand jury’s decision.

“I have no dog in the fight,” Alexander told the station.

Critics, however, appeared more than ready for a fight, lobbing criticisms and threats at Alexander’s office — threats Alexander says she’s taking seriously.

“We’ve been getting some calls,” she said, including some people saying things like “I’m coming to get you.” The threats are reportedly being forwarded to the sheriff’s office.

Willis has asked that Trump’s election interference trial begin on March 4, 2024, eight days before the Peach State’s presidential primary.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]