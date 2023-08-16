A man crossed the country to hang out with his daughter, only to shoot and kill his ex-wife’s boyfriend, according to cops in Baltimore County, Maryland.

Quinton Walker is charged with first-degree murder. Authorities are holding him without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The Baltimore County Police Department responded on Saturday at about 7 p.m. to the Sky Zone trampoline park on West Aylesbury Road regarding a man — Marcus Whitehead, 32 — suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital.

Walker told officers he traveled from Colorado to Maryland to visit his daughter, cops said in charging documents obtained by WBFF.

He and his ex-wife planned to meet at Sky Zone so he could spend time with the child.

But he claimed that Whitehead “was staring at him.” Walker allegedly asked if he wanted to talk outside.

Whitehead told him not to come near him and threatened to slap him, he allegedly said.

“Defendant Walker stated at some point, Victim Whitehead stood up and started walking towards him, so he drew his firearm and fired all rounds that he had loaded into the gun,” cops said.

Residents were shocked.

“It’s still very upsetting to have that kind of thing happen out here, especially [near] a group of children,” Jeanne Puglisi told CBS News. “Other people can get hurt very easily during that.”

Walker fled. He later told police he went to return his U-Haul rental, officers said.

Police said that Walker reached out to authorities about his location. Anne Arundel County cops stopped him in his U-Haul.

Investigators claimed to find a handgun in the vehicle.

Walker’s attorney of record did not immediately return a Law&Crime request for comment.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information into this incident to contact 410-307-2020. Information may also be provided through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

