Hunter Biden Submitted Personal Financial Info Under Seal in Arkansas Paternity Case

An Arkansas circuit court issued an official order Tuesday declaring Hunter Biden, son of the former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the father of a child born to Lunden Alexis Roberts in August 2019.

The order from Circuit Judge Holly Meyer said that the results of a DNA test indicated with “near scientific certainty” that Biden was the child’s biological father. Meyer also ordered the Arkansas Department of Health to issue a new or substitute birth certificate for the child listing Biden as the child’s father.

Roberts and Biden had a relationship while both were living in Washington, D.C., according to the Arkansas Times.

Roberts was granted “primary physical and legal custody” of the child. She had previously told the court that Biden “had no involvement in the child’s life since the child’s birth, never interacted with the child, never parented the child,” and “could not identify the child out of a photo lineup.”

However, Biden will have visitation rights with the child, who was by the initials NJR, “as agreed between the parties.”

Judge Meyer also issued a supplemental protective order to ensure that any personal financial information disclosed to the court to resolve the issue of child support would remain under seal.

According to the protective order, depositions in the case will be “limited to the parties, attorneys of record for the parties, and the court reporter/videographer,” and all depositions will be sealed. Additionally, all of the aforementioned parties and “any expert retained by a party with whom the discovery in this case is shared” are subject to the protective order.

Meyer declined to specifically limit the scope of the discovery other than pointing out that child support is the only remaining issue in the case and “anything germane to child support may be inquired into in discover and not those matters unrelated to child support.”

The protective order was issued in response to a motion submitted by Biden’s attorney which claimed that such information would be sought by third parties and used for political purposes.

The motion also confirmed that Biden provided the court with an “Affidavit of Financial Means under seal” which “accurately reflect [Biden’s] historical and current financial condition.”

See below for the Meyer’s order, Supplemental Protection Order, and Biden’s Motion.

