Prosecutors: This Is What Hate Crime Suspect Searched on the Internet Before Anti-Semitic Stabbing

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York filed multiple hate crime charges on Monday against Orange County man Grafton Thomas, 37.

According to prosecutors, a search of Thomas’s journal and internet searches support that the defendant, indeed, “intentionally obstructed, by force and threat of force, each victim listed below in the enjoyment of that victim’s free exercise of religious beliefs.”

The charges are in connection with the alleged attempted murder on Saturday of five Hasidic Jewish men who were celebrating Hannukah at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York. The victims have been identified only as S.R., H.F., J.W., N.I., and J.N..

It was initially reported that Thomas attacked the victims with a long knife or a machete. Thomas was arrested in Harlem hours later. Federal prosecutors say that weapon was an 18-inch Ozark Trail machete.