Here’s How Roy Moore Responded to Former Attorney’s DUI Arrest in Alabama

Former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is distancing himself from his former attorney Trenton Roger Garmon after Garmon was arrested in Alabama for allegedly driving under the influence.

Moore said that the reports on Garmon’s arrest were “fake news,” according to AL.com.

“Mr. Garmon has not represented me or our family for quite some time,” Moore said in a statement. “As a friend, I will pray for him through his personal difficulties.”

Garmon represented Moore during his infamous run for the U.S. Senate in Alabama.

Roy Moore's lawyer Trenton Garmon appears to be a pretty weird dude. pic.twitter.com/UcUCUNlMJ0 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 11, 2017

Back in 2017, Garmon sent a letter to the Alabama Media Group laying out legally dubious threats for the publication of the allegations that Moore had pursued relationships with teenage girls, allegations Moore has denied.

AL.com responded to Garmon’s letter by stating “much of the information that you claim harmed Mr. Moore’s reputation had already been published by those who knew him personally and reported by other media outlets. In other words, any damage to Mr. Moore’s reputation was self-inflicted and had already occurred long before AL.com’s recent reporting.”

This was apparently not the first time Garmon has had a run-in with the law. Garmon said in an affidavit that he was arrested in Pinellas, Florida in April 2018 for allegedly driving under the influence. Garmon said that the arrest was unjustified, as he was “literally taking a nap on the side of the road.” Garmon is also suing the Alabama Department of Public Safety after the department suspended his driver’s license. Garmon wrote that this suspension was unjust and called himself a “safe and competent driver.”

Garmon was arrested on Wednesday by Gadsen police and was booked into Etowah County Jail in Alabama. He is charged with driving under the influence of controlled substances, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Garmon was released Thursday on a $3,000 bond.

