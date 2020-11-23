Ghislaine Maxwell Quarantined After COVID-19 Scare in Her Unit

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York reported on Monday that Ghislaine Maxwell is in quarantine after a staffer working in her area of pre-trial lockup contracted the coronavirus.

Maxwell herself has tested negative and is not exhibiting symptoms.

“Last week, a staff member who was assigned to work in the area of the MDC where the defendant is housed tested positive for COVID-19,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey wrote in a two-page letter. “In response, the MDC implemented the same quarantine protocols that apply whenever an inmate has potentially been exposed to the virus. Specifically, on November 18, 2020, the defendant was tested for COVID-19 using a rapid test, which was negative. That same day, the defendant was placed in quarantine.”

“As with any other quarantined inmate, the defendant will remain in quarantine for fourteen days, at which point she will be tested again for COVID-19,” the letter went on. “If that test is negative, she will then be released from quarantine. To date, the defendant has not exhibited any symptoms of COVID-19.”

[image of Maxwell via Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images; image of Epstein via mugshot]

