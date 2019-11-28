Former Democratic Governor Made a Scene, Upbraided Ken Cuccinelli at a Bar in D.C.

Ken Cuccinelli, the Republican former Attorney General of Virginia and current acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in the Trump administration, was scolded at a bar in Washington, D.C. by former Democratic governor of Maryland Martin O’Malley.

The eve of Thanksgiving scene was very much related to Cuccinelli’s role in executing the administration’s immigration policy objectives, according to observers at Dubliner. The Dubliner is an Irish pub in close proximity to Union Station, Georgetown University Law Center and the U.S. Capitol.

Martin O’Malley just drove Ken Cuccinelli out of the Dubliner in DC w/ a passion-laced and shame-invoking tirade on behalf of immigrant refugee children!!! — Siobhan Houton Arnold (@siobhanphilly) November 27, 2019

Siobhan Arnold, who sent the tweet above, told the Washington Post that O’Malley was “shouting” and Cuccinelli quickly left.

“I don’t think Cuccinelli was responding. I think he’s like, ‘Time to go. Just got here and I’m leaving.’ He pretty much retreated,” she said. O’Malley said he wasn’t shouting but speaking loudly enough that what he was saying could be heard by other bar patrons.

O’Malley said via text after the incident that he ripped Cuccinelli for being “the son of immigrant grandparents who cages children for a fascist president.”

Both men attended Gonzaga High School, but not at the same time; the alumni factor seems to have played a part here. O’Malley said “We all let him know how we felt about him putting refugee immigrant kids in cages – certainly not what we were taught by the Jesuits at Gonzaga.”

O’Malley ran for president in 2016. His campaign lasted eight months.

[Image via John Moore/Getty Images]