A former Chicago Public Schools employee with an apparent fixation on the Illuminati faces charges for threatening former President Donald Trump and his youngest son, Barron Trump.

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, a 41-year-old Plainfield, Illinois resident, admitted when questioned in June at the U.S. Secret Service Chicago Field Office that she sent the threats via email to a headmaster of a school in Palm Beach County, Florida, the complaint in her case says.

According to the feds, Fiorenza sent a threat to kill in an email on May 21 to the Florida-based headmaster.

“I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!” the body of that email allegedly said.

The suspect allegedly followed that up on June 5 with another email to the headmaster, claiming that a premeditated and intentional shooting of the former President Trump and his youngest son would be “IN SELF DEFENSE!”

More Law&Crime coverage: Trump supporter who ‘sits on her couch daily watching the news while drinking too many beers’ accused of racist threats against Jan. 6 judge

“I am going to slam a bullet in Baron [sic] Trump’s head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!” the second email said, according to the complaint.

In a “voluntary audio and video interview” on the afternoon of June 14, Fiorenza was shown the emails at issue and she “confirmed that she intentionally wrote and sent them via email” from her home,” the complaint said.

“Based on the foregoing, your affiant submits that there is probable cause to believe that FIORENZA did knowingly and willfully make threats via commercial email to take the life of or to inflict bodily harm upon the persons of the former President of the United States, and a member of the immediate family of a former president,” the complaint concluded, citing 18 U.S. Code § 875.

The federal statute criminalizes the emailing of “any communication containing any threat to kidnap any person or any threat to injure the person of another.” The crime is punishable by a fine and/or no more than five years in prison upon conviction.

Fiorenza’s Facebook page says she worked as a social studies teacher. CBS News reported Chicago Public Schools confirmed Fiorenza had been an employee from Sept. 22, 2019 to Aug. 30, 2020 — less than a year. The defendant was reportedly fired, but the school district would not specify whether she was a teacher, the report said.

Fiorenza’s Facebook page is also rife with references to the Illuminati and the Rothschilds.

Fiorenza shared a post from another account on her page as recently as Monday that spoke of “psychotronic weaponry” and “looking” for Barron Trump at his school.

The defendant demanded the “arrest [of] the Trump family Hollywood pedophile ring in the Arts!” and separately posted a photo of a Trump dummy hanging from a noose.

After her arrest Monday, Fiorenza made an initial appearance in court, where the judge noted that she would have to face the case in Florida. A Wednesday hearing will reportedly focus on the manner of Fiorenza’s extradition to the Sunshine State.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]