Federal Hate Crime and Attempted Kidnapping Charges Filed Against Men Accused of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

The three men charged at the state level with allegedly murdering Ahmaud Arbery, 25, had their legal exposure compound on Wednesday, with federal prosecutors indicting them with hate crimes, attempt kidnapping and other offenses.

Father and son defendants Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, along with their accused accomplice William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr., were first arrested last May in Georgia, one of four states without a hate crime law.

The federal government stepped in to fill in that gap on Wednesday afternoon.

The indictment accuses the three men of interfering with Arbery’s rights “because of Arbery’s race and color.”

On Feb. 23, 2020, Arbery was running on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia, when the McMichaels armed themselves with firearms, got into a truck, and chased him, prosecutors say.

In the attempted kidnapping charge, prosecutors say: “Specifically, the three defendants chased Arbery through the neighborhood, using their trucks-and in the case of the McMichaels, firearms-in an attempt to restrain Arbery, restrict his free movement, corral and detain him against his will, and prevent his escape.”

The indictment has five counts. No trial date has been set in the state case.

This is a developing story.

[images via mugshots]

