Georgia Grand Jury Indicts Three Men on Nine Counts Each in Death of Ahmaud Arbery

A grand jury in Glynn Co,. Georgia, has indicted murder suspects Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William R. Bryan, Jr. on nine counts each in the alleged murder of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, on Feb. 23 this year.

The indictment, announced by Cobb District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes, who is handling the case, accused each of the three men of malice murder; four counts of felony murder; two counts of aggravated assault; false imprisonment; and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

READ the indictment below.

“This is another step forward in seeking justice for Ahmaud. Our team from the Cobb Judicial Circuit has been committed to effectively bringing forward the evidence in this case and today was no exception,” Holmes said in a news release. “It has been an effort of many agencies including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice who have worked together to get to this point. We will continue to be intentional in the pursuit of justice for this family and the community at large as the prosecution of this case continues.”

Holmes said the grand jury was able to meet pursuant to a state supreme court judicial emergency guideline which allowed “time-sensitive essential matters” where “social distancing and other public health guidance” measures were followed.

The defendants will be arraigned before Judge Timothy R. Walmsley, Holmes said.

Bob Rubin, an attorney for Travis McMichael, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the DA only presented one side of the case to the grand jury. “There’s more to this than has been revealed to the grand jury and we expect to plead not guilty to these charges and present the rest of the evidence in court,” he said.

Ahmaud Arbery Case – Grand Jury Indictment – June 20, 2020 by Law&Crime on Scribd

[images via mugshots]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]