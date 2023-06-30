Family of University of Idaho victim applauds Kohberger death penalty decision; concerned over plans to destroy home of slayings

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four University of Idaho students killed last year, supports the decision to seek the death penalty against defendant Bryan Kohberger. But, the family is concerned about plans the school has to demolish the home that was the scene of the quadruple homicide.

Kohberger has pleaded not guilty to a burglary charge and the murders of Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at the off-campus home on King Road last November. Earlier this week, prosecutors filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Kohberger citing state statutes. The move was not unexpected since Kohberger’s lead public defender, Anne Taylor, is qualified to try death penalty cases.

“I think it’s a relief to the families,” said Shanon Gray, the attorney representing the family of Goncalves.

Gray said prosecutor Bill Thompson met with Kaylee’s parents, Steve and Kristi, and her older sister, Alivea, to discuss the issue.

“The question really was posed: If you’re not going to pursue the death penalty on a case like this what kind of case would you ever pursue the death penalty on?” Gray recalled.

Gray spoke with Law&Crime this week after Judge John Judge revised an amended non-dissemination order the state and prosecution agreed to earlier this year. A coalition of media outlets, including Law&Crime, challenged the non-dissemination order as being overly broad and unclear.

Judge Judge loosened restrictions on the order and clarified it. Attorneys involved in the case can speak as long as they don’t make statements deemed prejudicial. Gray also challenged the order but lost his request to be exempt from it. He said he plans to appeal the judge’s ruling.

Upcoming trial and plans for 1122 King Road

Following the homicides last November, the off-campus home at 1122 King Road became a crime scene. Idaho State Police processed the home for evidence and guarded it 24 hours a day. On Dec. 30, the day Moscow Police announced Kohberger’s arrest, the home was nearly released to the property owner. That plan was halted when the court ordered that the house be preserved at the request of Kohberger’s defense team.

Since that time, the prosecution and the defense have stated they no longer need access to the home. Ownership of it has been transferred to the University of Idaho and the school plans to demolish the three-story home, which isn’t sitting well with the Goncalves family.

“We have made it very clear to the University of Idaho that we do not want that house to be demolished and they are ignoring us completely,” Gray said. “When I say ignoring us, I mean that they respond and say, ‘We understand what you’re saying but basically tough cookie. We’re going to go ahead forward with it because they say that it’s for the good of the community and good for the University Of Idaho.’”

The Goncalveses have found some comfort in caring for Kaylee’s siblings and welcoming a new grandchild into the family. They’re looking toward the trial and getting answers about what happened last November, according to Gray. But, they are concerned about the plan to raze the crime scene.

“A lot of things I think are important about that home,” Gray said. “There’s sights and sounds and viewpoints and angles. It’s an odd-shaped house.”

Because of the home’s odd layout and its proximity to other homes, Gray believes being inside the house could aid the jury in seeing how someone could hear things in and around it – or not.

A roommate who survived the homicides reported to police that she saw a man clad in black walking through the second floor that morning, according to the probable cause affidavit. That roommate said she closed her door and also heard crying and someone saying, “Let me help you.” It’s not clear whether the other surviving roommate on the first floor heard anything.

A spokesperson for the University of Idaho, Jodi Walker, responded by email to questions from Law&Crime about plans for the home.

“This week we began the process of removing the personal items from the house for the families to claim, if they wish. From there we will move toward demolition. No start date has been set. We have been in contact with the families about the house since taking ownership last spring,” Walker wrote.

Kohberger’s trial is set for Oct. 2, 2023, and could last six weeks. He remains held without bail in the Latah County Jail.

