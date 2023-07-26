The man accused of killing four Idaho college students could present an alibi at his upcoming trial, according to a new court filing.



Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger, 28, filed a response to prosecutors demand that he provide a notice of alibi as required by Idaho statute. Kohberger pleaded not guilty to a burglary charge and the murders of Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.



“Mr. Kohberger’s defense team continues investigating and preparing his case,” public defender Anne Taylor wrote. “Evidence corroborating Mr. Kohberger being at a location other than the King Road address will be disclosed pursuant to discovery and evidentiary rules as well as statutory requirements.”



Taylor also wrote that evidence of an alibi “may be offered” through cross-examination of state’s witnesses and defense experts.

‘Burden kind of shifts’

“Once you start trying to prove an alibi, you better be able to prove that your client was in a spaceship circling Mars at the time of the incident,” said high-profile defense attorney Fred Perri. “Otherwise, the government’s going to punch a lot of holes in your case.”

Perri represented defendants charged with serious crimes such as rappers Beanie Sigel and Cassidy.



Perri discussed Kohberger’s filing and the challenges of presenting an alibi defense in an episode of Law&Crime’s Sidebar podcast.



“Once you start the process of trying to have to prove something, the burden kind of shifts,” Perri said. “From what I’ve seen in these filings, it’s clear to me that they simply don’t have an alibi. But they’re complying with the rules of criminal procedure for that jurisdiction.”

The State’s Evidence

Prosecutors admitted publicly last month that they used Investigative Genetic Genealogy to identify Kohberger as a suspect. Kohberger’s DNA was found on a snap of a Ka-Bar knife sheath found under a comforter next to Mogen’s body, according to a a recent filing.



Moscow Police Det. Brett Payne wrote in an affidavit the murders occurred between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. on November 13, 2022.

Payne also stated Kohberger’s cell phone was inactive for a two-hour period that covers that time.

A surviving roommate told police she saw a man in black walking through the home and heard crying. The roommate told police she heard a man saying “It’s OK. I’m going to help you”, according to the affidavit.

Records showed Xana Kernodle was on her TikTok account at 4:12 a.m. after receiving a food delivery at approximately 4 a.m., Payne wrote.

The detective also said cameras recorded a white Hyundai Elantra near the home starting at 3:26 a.m. Kohberger drove a white 2015 Hyundai Elantra.



At a recent hearing, Taylor said she was requesting additional information from prosecutors about how the FBI determined the date range of the vehicle on the videos.

Detectives originally asked the public for information about a white Hyundai Elantra made between 2011 and 2013.



However, the affidavit says an FBI expert later extended the range from 2011 through 2015.

What’s next for Kohberger

Kohberger’s trial is currently set for October 2.

Perri said that date could be postponed because of the amount of evidence in the case. To date, prosecutors have turned over at least 51 TB of discovery to Kohberger’s team.



“You want to preserve your right to a speedy trial,” Perri said. “Sometimes you need to go back to the court and say, ‘hey, we need a few more months to prepare this case for trial’. And I think that’s probably what you’ll see here.”



Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against Kohberger. He will be back in court August 2 for a motion hearing.





Bryan Kohberger response to… by Angenette Levy

