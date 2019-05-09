Donald Trump Jr. Appears to Agree: The ‘Case Is Closed’ and ‘It’s Time to Move on’

Republican-on-Republican crime has been the theme for the last day now as Donald Trump Jr. and Senate allies criticize the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee for slapping Trump Jr. with a subpoena. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) tweeted in support of both Trump Jr. and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday.

I agree with Leader McConnell: this case is closed. The Mueller Report cleared @DonaldJTrumpJr and he’s already spent 27 hours testifying before Congress. Dems have made it clear this is all about politics. It’s time to move on & start focusing on issues that matter to Americans. https://t.co/11THs9LE0j — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) May 9, 2019

“I agree with Leader McConnell: this case is closed. The Mueller Report cleared @DonaldJTrumpJr and he’s already spent 27 hours testifying before Congress. Dems have made it clear this is all about politics,” he said. “It’s time to move on & start focusing on issues that matter to Americans.”

Trump Jr. noticed, as you can see, within 20 minutes of Tillis saying this.

This was retweeted by @DonaldJTrumpJr five minutes after @SenThomTillis tweeted it. It appears there is an effort to either get Senate Intel to withdraw their subpoena or create an excuse for Trump Jr. to ignore it without formally taking the Fifth. https://t.co/y4JgGgqH7h — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 9, 2019

This was in line with other recent retweets.

If you were @DonaldJTrumpJr & had already testified for 30+ hours about same damn singular meeting at #TrumpTower wouldn't you be reluctant to go before harassing politicians yet another time? Since there was #NoCollusionNoObstruction? I say fight vs. malicious, hostile intent. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 9, 2019

An unnamed source close to Trump Jr. said on Wednesday that he wasn’t sure why Republicans were doing this.

“Don and Senate Intel agreed from the very beginning that he would appear once to testify before the committee and would remain for as long as it took to answer all of their questions. He did that. We’re not sure why we’re fighting with Republicans,” the source said.

As Law&Crime reported Wednesday, the subpoena was significant because it basically flew in the face of the strategy endorsed by Senate Majority Leader Sen. McConnell. McConnell wrote in an op-ed for Fox News that it was time to move on.

“With an exhaustive investigation complete, would the country finally unify to confront the real challenges before us? Would we finally be able to move on from partisan paralysis and breathless conspiracy theorizing?” he asked. “Or would we remain consumed by unhinged partisanship and keep dividing ourselves to the point that Putin and his agents need only stand on the sidelines and watch as their job is done for them?”

McConnell also said that it was “case closed,” as indicated in the Tillis tweet above.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) also lashed out at the Committee for being out of step with the McConnell “memo.”

Apparently the Republican chair of the Senate Intel Committee didn’t get the memo from the Majority Leader that this case was closed… https://t.co/jvV5PIX266 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 8, 2019

