A 32-year-old man in Florida will be going to prison for threatening to kill Donald Trump in a letter stating that he planned to carry out the "greatest" and "most daring Presidential assassination" in history, adding that Trump "must perish."

U.S. District Judge Sheri P. Chappell on Monday ordered Christopher M. Davies to serve 27 months in a federal correctional facility after he pleaded guilty in October 2025 to one count of making threats against the president of the United States, the Justice Department announced.

Davies was previously convicted of felony robbery and is currently serving a state sentence at the Charlotte Correctional Institute in Punta Gorda, Florida, which is about 150 miles northwest of Miami. He is scheduled to be released from the state facility in June 2032, at which point he will begin serving his federal sentence.

According to court documents, on March 11, 2025, a senior clerk at the prison was reviewing inmate mail when he opened an inmate request letter penned by Davies containing a series of alarming statements. It read as follows:

To whom it may concern: I have connections with Islamic Terror Cells that are directly affiliated with Isis. I have contacted other members and followers via a cellular device on this compound, and I have orchestrated the most daring Presidential assassination that this country has ever seen. P.O.T.U.S. Donald J Trump must perish, this nation must be brought low, and the pillars of "Democracy" must crumble. I will personally be responsible for the greatest Presidential assassination ever, I will go down in history. All you have to do is watch.

Later that day, Davies wrote a second statement in which he confirmed that his statement about assassinating Trump was "true and factual," adding, "all you have to do is wait and see what unfolds."

The information was soon forwarded to the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) for further investigation.

USSS agents on April 16, 2025, met with Davies in an interview room at the prison and, after being advised about his rights, Davies agreed to speak with them. When questioned about his written statements, he stated that he remembered what he had written and reiterated that he was responsible for writing it, he understood what the words meant, and that they should be considered "as a true threat."

"When asked why he wrote it, the defendant stated that 'you would have to watch,'" prosecutors wrote in court documents. "The Special Agents then asked the defendant what he would do if President Trump was sitting near him, and the defendant claimed that he would attempt to kill the President with his bare hands."