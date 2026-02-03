A Texas woman purportedly told her husband that if he ever laid a hand on her, she would make it the last time he ever did so.

Sandy Micheal Williams, 45, was arrested on Monday after police arrived at her home in Bridgeport, Texas, the night before and found her husband, 46-year-old Michael C. Thomas, dead with multiple gunshot wounds. According to court documents obtained by local ABC affiliate WFAA, Williams met police at the front door after her father-in-law called authorities around 10 p.m. to report that she had fatally shot his son.

Police said Williams complied with orders when they took her to the Wise County Sheriff's Office on Sunday night. According to court documents, Williams said she and Thomas had been married for three years and had a verbal argument on Sunday that became physical. She claimed that Thomas grabbed her by the ponytail and pulled her down to the floor. Thomas then went upstairs, at which point Williams retrieved a gun, followed him, and shot him, police said.

Williams told police that she warned Thomas that if he ever laid a hand on her, she would make sure it was the last time he ever would. When police questioned her about shooting Thomas, she told them, "My intent was exactly what I did." She was also asked by investigators if she intended to kill Thomas, to which she responded, "I absolutely hoped I would."

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams was charged with murder and booked into the Wise County Jail, where she is being held on $50,000 surety bond. Her next court date was not made publicly available.