DOJ Charging U.S. Army Soldier for Supplying Classified Information to Nazi-Satanist Group

A soldier in the United States Army is facing federal charges after allegedly providing classified information to a United Kingdom-based Nazi-Satanist group, according to a Monday report from NBC News.

According to the report, the charges – which are expected to be announced Monday afternoon – claim that the soldier handed over classified information about U.S. troops stationed overseas to a group called the “Order of the Nine Angles,” also known as ONA and O9A.

The UK organization “Hope Not Hate” earlier this year released a report on O9A, calling the organization one of “the most extreme” ideological groups in the world.

“In brief, O9A seeks to harness supernatural forces and overthrow the alleged ‘Nazarene/Magian’ (Jewish) influence on society, reduce the population of ‘mundane’ through acts of extreme barbarism, and usher in a new imperial aeon (age) ruled by a race of Satanic supermen who would colonize the solar system,” the report stated.

Several UK political groups such as the Jewish Labour Movement and multiple members of UK parliament including Shadow Cabinet Office minister Stephanie Peacock and Shadow Policing Minister Louise Haigh have called for the group to be outlawed.

The U.S. military has had a “white supremacist problem” for decades. Earlier this year the Military Times released a report stating that “more than one-third of all active-duty troops and more than half of minority service members say they have personally witnessed examples of white nationalism or ideological-driven racism within the ranks in recent months.”

The poll of more than 1,600 active-duty troops also showed that examples of white supremacy among the military was on the rise:

The 2019 survey found that 36 percent of troops who responded have seen evidence of white supremacist and racist ideologies in the military, a significant rise from the year before, when only 22 percent — about 1 in 5 — reported the same in the 2018 poll.

