Calls for Mueller’s Public Testimony Intensify After It’s Revealed That He Wants to Avoid ‘Political Spectacle’

Demands for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify publicly before Congress have only increased after it was claimed that Mueller isn’t interested in participating in something he might consider a “political spectacle.”

In case you missed it, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said Thursday night that it is his understanding that Mueller “doesn’t want to participate in anything that he might regard as a political spectacle.” This is to say, Mueller doesn’t want a live hearing.

We already knew that Mueller and House Democrats were experiencing difficulties when it comes to agreeing on the parameters of possible testimony on Capitol Hill.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Mueller wants his public testimony to only cover subjects that come from his publicly issued Russia report. Democrats, of course, want to question Mueller about whether he thinks Trump obstructed justice and to determine what the special counsel thought of Attorney General William Barr‘s handling of Mueller’s report. Last month, it was revealed that Mueller sent a letter to Barr outlining that he thought Barr’s letter summarizing the report could undermine the public’s confidence in the investigation.

As CNBC noted, Mueller is interested in making an opening statement in public. Nadler said, however, that even if Mueller were to testify in private that testimony would still go public.

If we’d see a transcript and it’s a complete transcript, #Mueller can testify in public. https://t.co/4T1RHD92xQ — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) May 24, 2019

“We’re saying we think it’s important for the American people to hear from him and to hear his answers to questions about the report,” Nadler added.

In any event, this back-and-forth between Nadler and Mueller has only resulted in more people demanding that Mueller testify in public — “period.”

“Robert Mueller Needs to Testify in Front of the American People. Period,” blared an Esquire headline on the matter.

Former SNDY U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, for one, offered the same response.

We are all trapped in a political spectacle against our will. Mr. Mueller must testify in public. And at this point, he should know why. https://t.co/mGI34enbfT — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) May 24, 2019

I 100% agree with Preet. The whole point of the Special Counsel regulations is to provide public confidence in the administration of justice. I get that Mueller, when he turned in his Report, may have thought public testimony unnecessary, but Barr’s subsequent actions make it so. https://t.co/Dwg53hQbT7 — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) May 24, 2019

Robert Mueller should testify publicly. Period. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) May 24, 2019

It will be interesting to see how this dispute is resolved, and whether Mueller will budge on this position.

