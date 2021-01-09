Brooklyn Judge’s Son Who Stormed Capitol Is Caught on Video Days Later Leaving Home Wearing Project Veritas ‘Shadow Banned’ Hat

The son of a Brooklyn judge who joined pro-Donald Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Building was spotted leaving his New York City home on Friday wearing a hat bearing the logo of James O’Keefe’s far-right activist group “Project Veritas.”

The images and video, captured by the New York Post, show Aaron Mostofsky—the son of Kings County Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsy (D)—carrying a couple of plastic bags and a suit on a hanger as he left his brick apartment building. The hat he is wearing bears clear “Project Veritas” verbiage and appears similar or identical to one shown on Twitter in an unrelated post from Project Veritas itself:

Judge Mostofsy, the former president of the National Council of Young Israel, was elected to the bench last January with the backing of the Brooklyn Democratic Party.

Clad from head-to-toe in animal pelts and sporting a bulletproof vest, the younger Mostofsky joined Trump supporters who broke through law enforcement barriers and ransacked the Capitol Building while lawmakers were inside sheltering in place on Wednesday. He was also photographed sitting outside the Senate chambers holding a large wooden walking stick and a riot shield.

The alleged insurrection, which was indirectly prompted by the president’s false claims that the election was rigged, was meant to stop members of Congress from counting the Electoral College votes and formally ratifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Despite taking part in an unlawful insurrection, Aaron Mostofsky took a break from the mayhem on Wednesday and spoke to The Post, reiterating many of President Trump’s erroneous assertions about widespread voter fraud.

“We were cheated. I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump — I think it was close to 85 million. I think certain states that have been red for a long time turned blue and were stolen, like New York,” he said, despite the fact that a Republican presidential candidate hasn’t won the Empire State since 1984. He also told the outlet he found the riot shield he was carrying on the ground.

While several other participants identified as participating in Wednesday’s riotous actions have been arrested by authorities, the politically-connected Mostofsky has managed to avoid being detained thus far.

Ken Fisher, a spokesperson for Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, told The Post that “Justice Mostofsky has no knowledge of these unfortunate events.”

Aaron Mostofsky’s brother, Nachman Mostofsky, told the outlet that his brother “did nothing illegal” and “definitely was not part of the riot.”

