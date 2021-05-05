Our First Look at Barry Morphew Behind Bars After Arrest in Alleged Murder of His Wife Suzanne

A short time after Chaffee County, Colorado authorities provided their first press statements on the arrest of 53-year-old Barry Morphew in the alleged murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew, the sheriff’s office released the first image of the suspect behind bars.

Suzanne Morphew, a 49-year-old mother of two from Salida, was reported missing by a neighbor on May 10, 2020 after she did not return home from a bike ride. It was Mother’s Day. Just seven days after that, the suspect sat down to record a video pleading for his wife’s safe return.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you. We miss you. The girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you. I want you back so bad,” he said.

Now, just under a year later, Barry Morphew faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said Morphew was “taken into custody near his home.” Morphew was alone at the time of his arrest and was taken into custody without incident. Spezze thanked dozens of law enforcement officials from Chaffee County, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI for their efforts in investigating this case. Spezze said that authorities executed more than 135 search warrants and interviewed more than 400 people in multiple states.

In early April, the results of the investigation were presented to the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

DA Linda Stanley and her office reviewed the case and made the decision to move forward, the sheriff said.

“I know how deeply this case has impacted our community,” Sheriff Spezze said.

DA Stanley also credited law enforcement for working day in and day out on this case.

“They never quit,” she said.

Stanley was asked by a reporter how the public could have confidence that there is a strong case against Barry Morphew if authorities wouldn’t release the affidavit against him.

“I wouldn’t bring charges unless I was confident,” Stanley responded.

Barry Morphew is being held at the Chaffee County detention facility, the sheriff said. Morphew is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday at 10 a.m. Mountain Time. He has retained a lawyer.

Asked about the alleged cause of death, DA Stanley said: “Without the body, we would not be able to say that publicly.”

“We believe that [Suzanne] is not alive,” the sheriff added.

In Sept. 2020, Jeffrey Puckett, a man who was hired to do contracting work for Barry Morphew, told Fox 21 News that a Holiday Inn room in Broomfield — which Barry paid for him to stay in the weekend Suzanne disappeared — reeked of “chlorine.”

“I got there Sunday night and the room smelled like chlorine real bad,” he said. “It was his room and he’d taken a shower — his towels were all over the floor.”

Puckett said he also found mail addressed to Barry Morphew in a trash can inside the room.

“My first thought was, ‘alibi.’ When I found the mail the next morning, just kinda looked like an alibi,” Puckett said.

Barry Morphew denied that there was any foul play and said that Puckett had done prison time in the past.

“I didn’t do nothing wrong in the hotel. There’s cameras all over that place. I did nothing wrong,” Morphew said. He then suggested the room may have smelled like chlorine because the hotel was taking extra cleaning precautions due to COVID-19.

“I smelled it too when I was in there,” he said.

Puckett recalled Morphew leaving the hotel in a hurry, citing a family emergency.

[Image via Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]