Barr and Wray Slam Apple, Say Company Refused to Unlock Pensacola Shooter’s iPhone

United States Attorney General William Barr and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray picked a fight with computer giant Apple on Monday, saying the company refused to open the iPhone of Pensacola shooter Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.

Officials have said that the killer, a lieutenant with the Saudi Air Force, opened fire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida in December, 2019. He injured eight people and killed three: Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, 23, Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, 19, and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, 21.

Barr and Wray announced on Monday that investigators were after many months able to unlock Alshamrani’s iPhone and confirm ties to the terrorist group Al-Qaeda. The shooter was radicalized as far back as 2015 before arriving in the United States, expressed a desire for flying years ago, and had been planning the incident for a long time, according to the account released Monday. Alshamrani shared plans and tactics with Al-Qaeda, coordinating with them so they could take credit for the shooting, the FBI Director said.

But officials leaned in hard on Apple during the press conference. Wray complained the government received “effectively no help” from the tech company and had to figure out how to unlock the iPhone themselves. They said they were able to do it. Officials didn’t describe the method; they said only the technique had “limited application.”

Wray described this as a “broader Apple problem,” arguing that the company’s reluctance to help left investigators in the dark during the critical early stages of the case. Investigators spoke to base personnel and the shooters’ friends and classmates without knowing what they know now. Now there’s been months for subject to make up stories, destroy evidence, and disappear, the FBI Director said.

Barr described this as a “great disappointment,” and argued that that under the law, individual privacy must yield to the public interest in these circumstances.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

