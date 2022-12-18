A man and his one-year-old daughter died Friday when a truck hit their car, according to cops in Gilbert, Arizona. Authorities identified the adult victim as Cooper Lamb, 22. He was the son of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. The lone survivor in the red car was the driver, Cooper’s fiancée. Officers said she was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Gilbert police said they responded shortly after 3:45 p.m. on Friday to a two-vehicle collision on Elliot Road and Cole Drive.

“A silver truck was traveling westbound at what appears to be normal speeds when it struck a red passenger car traveling eastbound as it attempted to make a left-hand turn to go North on Cole,” said a statement released by police spokesperson, Officer Levi Leyba. “Upon arrival, Gilbert PD and Gilbert Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures on the three occupants in the red car. A 22-year-old male passenger and an infant passenger were pronounced deceased on scene from that car. The female driver of the car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Authorities said the driver of the truck was not injured, but they arrested him for “possible impairment” and referred his case to prosecutors.

“Last night, Sheriff Lamb lost his son, Cooper Lamb, along with his one-year-old granddaughter in a crash in Gilbert,” said the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. “Cooper and his daughter were passengers in the vehicle. Cooper’s fiancé and mother of the child was also seriously injured. She remains in critical condition. Please keep the families in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time.”

Our hearts are heavy as we join @PinalCSO Sheriff Lamb in mourning the loss of his son Cooper and his one-year-old granddaughter. Please keep Sheriff Lamb and his family in your thoughts during this heartbreaking time. https://t.co/5PUvwInqPd — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) December 17, 2022

