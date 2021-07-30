Amanda Knox Slams Matt Damon Movie Stillwater: ‘Does My Name Belong to Me?’

 Amanda Knox Slams Matt Damon Movie 'Stillwater'
Marisa SarnoffJul 30th, 2021, 4:18 pm

Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox, who was convicted of murder while studying abroad in Italy and spent nearly four years in prison before being exonerated by that nation’s highest court, shared some highly critical thoughts on Twitter about the upcoming Matt Damon movie Stillwater.

“Does my name belong to me?” Knox begins. “My face? What about my life? My story? Why does my name refer to events I had no hand in? I return to these questions because others continue to profit off my name, face, & story without my consent. Most recently, the film Stillwater.”

In 2007, Knox was a 20-year-old American student studying in Perugia, Italy, when her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, 21, was found murdered in their apartment. Knox, along with two others, were found guilty of Kercher’s murder, and she spent nearly four years in an Italian prison.

In 2011, Knox’s conviction was overturned on appeal, but in 2013, the acquittal was overturned, and Knox faced another trial. She was again convicted, but in 2015 was exonerated on appeal by Italy’s highest court. Rudy Guede, whose DNA and bloody fingerprints were found in Kercher’s bedroom, was convicted and ultimately sentenced to 16 years in prison; as of December 2020, he was released from prison, after an Italian court ruled that he could complete his sentence doing community service.

In Stillwater, which arrives in theaters on Friday, an Oklahoma father, played by Damon, goes to Marseille, France, where his daughter is serving time for a crime she says she didn’t commit: murdering her girlfriend. According to multiple media reports, the film’s director, Tom McCarthy, has said the movie is based, at least in part, on Kercher’s murder, and Knox’s alleged involvement.

Knox said that to repeatedly put her at the center of the story of Kercher’s death is not only inaccurate, but it also serves to distract from the murder victim herself.

Knox, after acknowledging that she would likely never escape people referring to Kercher’s murder as the “Amanda Knox saga,” listed multiple examples of what she believes are grave misrepresentations in the media, noting that in most cases, she was not interviewed or consulted, even when her name was directly invoked in promoting the material.

Knox then invited both Damon and McCarthy to appear on her podcast, Labyrinths.

If her Twitter thread is any indication, Knox won’t back down from her criticisms of Stillwater, especially after the director invoked her name in interviews as the jumping-off point for the story.

Knox ended the thread by saying that she will not stop challenging movies, books, and other forms of media that appear to capitalize off of her experience.

Read Knox’s entire Twitter thread here, or on Medium here.

[Image via Law&Crime Network]

