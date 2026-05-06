A 32-year-old man in Florida is accused of repeatedly threatening to assassinate the president and other high-ranking administration officials, saying he planned to kill Donald Trump "in the worst f—ing way."

Nathaniel Sanders II is currently facing one count of threatening the President of the United States and one count of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, court records show.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the alleged threats spanned from at least January through April 2026. They targeted Trump, Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, and former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

In one post on X, Sanders allegedly wrote, "Imma bomb the f—ing White House you f—ing pedophile," then a minute later added, "I mean it."

Authorities said Sanders also posted multiple videos to Instagram in which he angrily ranted about public officials and issued violent threats.

In an April 10 video, Sanders allegedly threatened Rubio.

"All I got is a gun. It's the only thing I can use now is a gun," he allegedly said in one post.

Two minutes later, he posted another clip, also about Rubio.

"When I get my hands on him, I'm gonna hurt him," he said. "Simple as that."

A week later, Sanders escalated the rhetoric further, explicitly saying how he planned to kill Trump in one video.

"When I see you — imma stomp your f—ing head in," he allegedly said, before adding, "And I'm going to kill you in the worst f—ing way."

In another video that same month, he allegedly threatened Bondi.

"Imma kill all y'all pedophiles," Sanders allegedly said. "I don't give a f—. Imma kill you."

Investigators with the U.S. Secret Service and other agencies linked the social media accounts to Sanders through open-source research, including posts in which he appeared to identify himself by name and videos showing him engaged in daily activities.

Law enforcement later tracked Sanders to a residence in Miami Beach and made contact with him in February, according to the complaint. During that encounter, authorities said Sanders called agents "pedophiles" before ending the interaction.

"Threats against public officials are not political speech," U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones said in a statement. "They are serious federal crimes that endanger public safety and the rule of law. The complaint alleges that this defendant repeatedly threatened to assassinate the President of the United States and other senior officials. Those allegations will now be tested in court."

Secret Service officials emphasized that threats made online are treated the same as those made in person.

"It does not matter where the threat is made or what platform is used, our agents will identify you, investigate you, and … bring charges when appropriate," said Special Agent in Charge Michael Townsend.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service with assistance from multiple federal and local agencies.

Sanders, who is facing up to 10 years in prison, is currently scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary exam on May 18.