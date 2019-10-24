A&E Network and Law&Crime Productions Premiere New ‘Court Cam’ Series Hosted by Dan Abrams

A&E Network announced today the premiere of the new original courtroom drama series “Court Cam” produced by Law&Crime Productions. The 30-minute television show airing on A&E Network will be executive produced and hosted by Dan Abrams, Law&Crime Network founder, host of A&E’s “Live PD” and Chief Legal Analyst for ABC News. The show will present a behind-the-scenes look into the most gripping courtroom moments captured on camera.

Viewers can experience indelible courtroom events through the lens of those who were present at the time the instances took place. In the eight-part series, Abrams interviews everyone from judges to victims and witnesses who share their experiences on how the action transpired in the courtroom that day. The show is expected to bring a range of moments from the heart-racing to the heart-rending.

“I have covered trials for my entire career, and even I was stunned by many of these remarkable courtroom moments… then getting to talk to the people involved from heroes to victims was as enlightening as it was humbling,” said Abrams about the new program.

Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming, A&E Network added, “‘Court Cam’ furthers our exploration of all facets of the criminal justice system with Dan Abrams. Not only is he a trusted voice to our audience and all ‘Live PD’ viewers, but his legal expertise makes him the perfect host to provide viewers with an all access look into unbelievable moments in America’s courtrooms.”

In addition to Dan Abrams as executive producer, “Court Cams” executive producer team is comprised of Law&Crime President, Rachel Stockman and producer Paul Kaup. Shelly Tatro and Sean Gottlieb serve as executive producers for A&E Network.

“Court Cam” premieres on A&E with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, December 5 at 9PM ET/PT.